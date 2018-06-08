Amal Clooney's hearfelt speech over husband George at his lifetime achievement gala will warm even the coldest of hearts

The 57-year-old actor was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Film Institute on Thursday night in Los Angeles, and courted one of the biggest red carpets of the year, brimming with A-listers. His wife of four years, Amal, a world renowned human rights lawyer, was his biggest champion on the night, including in some rare PDA as he made his way to the stage to accept his award.

He was clad in a classic black tuxedo, while she opted for a silk off the shoulder dress by Prada. And it was her touching tribute to her husband that left him - and others in the room - in tears, especially when he she praised his skills as a father to their one-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

US actor George Clooney and his wife British-Lebanese barrister Amal Clooney attend the 46th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 7, 2018

"Here are a few things you may not know about [George]. First, he is a gentleman. He is a gentleman in every sense of the word and in a way that seems so rare these days and perhaps even outdated," she began. "Everyone who knows him, even those who oppose him politically or who have quarreled with him professionally, will tell you, he has not forgotten his Kentucky manners. On every sense I visit, I’m told by crew that George sticks up for the most vulnerable."

She went on to praise her husband's modesty and said she had become "resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster" when she met him at the age of 35. "Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else," she said.

Amal Clooney (L) and 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390011 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner)

"I couldn’t sleep when we were apart and I’m told that I would display a particular grin and head-tilt when reading his text messages or the letters he would hide in my bag,” she added. “Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time. My love, what I have found with you is the great love I always hoped existed. "And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life."

Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390073 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

"I'm proud of you, but I also know that when our children find out not only what you have done, but who you are, they will be so proud of you too.”

One day earlier, the Clooneys marked their children's first birthday and he gushed over his "really fun" and "perfect" family.

Cindy Crawford (L) and Rande Gerber attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner)

His father Nick was also in attendance, while a number of the couple's celebrity friends including Jennifer Aniston, who arrived with best friend Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney, Anna Kendrick and Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, among others. Check out all the pictures from the event, below:

Courteney Cox (L) and 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390073 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner) (L-R) Courteney Cox, Molly McNearney, Cindy Crawford, and Jennifer Aniston attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390073 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner) Anna Kendrick (L) and Rachel Morrison attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390073 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner) US actresses Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston attends the 46th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 7, 2018 US actresses Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston attends the 46th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 7, 2018 US actress Courteney Cox attends the 46th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 7, 2018 US TV host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife US screenwriter Molly McNearney arrive at the 46th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 7, 2018 US actresses Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston attends the 46th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 7, 2018. The American Film Institute (AFI) is honoring US actor George Clooney with the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Amal Clooney attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner) Amal Clooney (L) and 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner) 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) Anna Kendrick attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Jennifer Aniston attends American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Turner ) Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Turner ) Cindy Crawford (L) and Rande Gerber attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Courteney Cox attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Courteney Cox attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Courteney Cox (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Turner ) Cate Blanchett attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) Honoree George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Amal Clooney (L) and 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390073 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner) Amal Clooney (L) and 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390011 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner) Amal Clooney (L) and 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390011 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner) George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) (L-R) Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney, and Amal Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) Amal Clooney speaks onstage during the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390011 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner) Amal Clooney speaks onstage during the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) Amal Clooney attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390073 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner) Amal Clooney (L) and 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390011 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner) Amal Clooney speaks onstage during the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390011 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner) 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner) Amal Clooney speaks onstage during the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390104 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Turner) 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Recipient George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney attend the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390104 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Turner) US actor George Clooney and his wife British-Lebanese barrister Amal Clooney attend the 46th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 7, 2018 US actor George Clooney and his wife British-Lebanese barrister Amal Clooney attend the 46th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 7, 2018 Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actor George Clooney kisses his wife Amal at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Online Editors