‘Alright, Will Hunting’: Ben Affleck pokes fun at Matt Damon’s Wordle group with Bradley Cooper

Ben Affleck has poked fun at the celebrity Wordle league Matt Damon has with two other Hollywood stars.

The actor-director appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (3 April) to discuss his new film Air when he was asked if he’s a part of the group.

“I’m trying to get into it and I’m being velvet-roped by the bouncer here,” Affleck said, looking at Damon.

Damon, who is in the league with Bradley Cooper and Jason Bateman, explained that they play Octordle and Quordle, which requires players to work out eight and four mystery words, as well as Wordle, which is just the one word.

“We play all three and add up the scores,” he said, calling it “competitive”. Damon then revealed that it’s called the “nerdle” league, and said Affleck was “welcome to join”.

Affleck, rolling his eyes comedically, replied: “Alright, Will Hunting,” in reference to the 1999 film Good Will Hunting in which Damon plays a natural genius.

The pair wrote the film, and won an Oscar for their screenplay.

Air, released in the UK on Friday (7 April), follows Nike’s revolutionary partnership with a young Michael Jordan.

Last month, Affleck explained his surprising decision to not show Jordan’s face in the film.