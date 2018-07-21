Georgia Penna has shared the first photo of her baby daughter.

'Already got big brothers wrapped around her finger' - Georgia Penna shares first picture of baby girl

The former model (32), who is already mother to twin boys, announced earlier this year that she and husband Joe Penna would be welcoming a new arrival this summer.

She shared a picture in the pool with the newborn, whose face was carefully hidden, with the caption: "Swim time with my little sweetheart...already got Daddy and big brothers wrapped around her finger #theboss #diva."

The former Celebrity Big Brother star has mostly shielded her children from the spotlight, occasionally sharing photos of them on social media with their faces hidden from view.

Georgia Penna with her baby daughter. Picture: Instagram

"I won’t be posting any photos of them on social media as I’d like to keep them private," she said in a statement shortly after they were born.

Georgia and hedge fund manager Joe married in Portofino, Italy in 2015, after he popped the question in late 2013.

During their relationship, they divide their time between Marbella, Dubai and London, and she has stepped away from the limelight. Although she regular updates on her Instagram page, with nearly 320,000 followers, she said she shares only a "very small percentage of my life".

"I look at my Instagram as a fashion and fun account. None of my personal life is up there," she said.

"My husband, our beautiful babies, our wedding, our general family life, I keep private and always have."

Georgia Penna with her twin boys. Picture: Instagram

