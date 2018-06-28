'Already Daddy's little girl' - Aoibhín Garrihy welcomes first child into the world

The former Fair City star (30) welcomed her daughter into the world on Thursday, sharing a picture on Instagram of the newborn cradling her father John Burke's finger. "Already Daddy's little girl," she captioned the black and white snap.

Garrihy's journey to motherhood has been well documented on her social media and she was working until the day before she went into labour, promoting her role as a best dressed judge for the upcoming Listowel Races.

She has also returned to her acting roots in upcoming Irish film Lost and Found, which hits cinemas next month. Director Liam O Mochain told Independent.ie he's thrilled for her growing family, saying: "I am delighted for Aoibhin and her husband John. Having a baby particularly your first is a special moment.'

Throughout her pregnancy, she came against critics for keeping up her exercise regime and said she was met with unwelcome advice and warnings from other mothers at nearly every picture she posted on Instagram - whether she was climbing Carrauntoohil or training for the Mini Marathon, which she declined taking part in in the end.

"When I uploaded a post about manuka honey, I was told I shouldn't be eating it because it breeds bacteria," she said. "Then when I posted a photo in a yoga studio I was told it was dangerous because it affects the blood flow. The whole area of pregnancy and motherhood is a funny one. People are quite opinionated.

"The most interactions I've ever had on social media is people telling me what's right and what's wrong in pregnancy.

"I'm probably the least 'mumsy' person I know. I have never seen a baby before this and gotten broody," she said. "I didn't know what an epidural was until I got pregnant.

Blooming: Aoibhin Garrihy. Photo: Eamon Ward

"I just think it's important to look after yourself within limits and remember that pregnancy is not a condition. Everyone knows their own body and baby is boss so, whatever works, go with it."

Online Editors