'All your fancy new palaces, servants & tiaras won't make up for losing your father' - Piers Morgan hits out at Meghan Markle

Mr Markle has revealed he hasn't spoken to his daughter since the days before he pulled out of walking her up the aisle for her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19 after claiming he had a heart attack. The announcement came days after he was revealed to be cooperating with paparazzi to set up flattering shoots after taking a dislike to how he was being portrayed in the media.

Morgan, who was an acquaintance of Harry's before her relationship with Harry progressed, previously wrote a piece detailing text messages shared between the two from 2016, just before her first date with the British prince. He also landed an exclusive interview with Mr Markle which was broadcast on Good Morning Britain, in which he admonished his daughter's new in-laws.

"Dear Meghan Markle, all your fancy new palaces, servants & tiaras won’t make up for losing your father. Get on a plane & go see the poor man before it’s too late. You can’t just freeze him out of your life like you’ve done the rest of your family & most of your old friends," Piers tweeted, urging her to fly to Mexico in an attempt to mend fences with her retiree father.

Meghan's father Thomas. Photo: REUTERS

Meghan, however, is said to be "frustrated" by her father's insistence at giving a number of interviews to outlets around the world, accepting payment for them, and revealing private details of conversations between them all.

Most recently, concluding a three-part interview series with the Mail on Sunday, Thomas said he had enjoyed "warm and chatty" phone conversations with Harr, who warned his future father-in-law to avoid paparazzi.

"Harry told me that I should never go to the press. That it would end in tears. He said, 'They will eat you alive.' He was right," he told the paper.

And in their next conversation, Thomas - who was in hospital after suffering a heart attack - recalled the prince said: "If you had listened to me this would never have happened."

He replied: "Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad. Then I hung up."

Piers Morgan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Online Editors