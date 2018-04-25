RTE star Kathryn Thomas is basking in the joy of new motherhood and shared a heartwarming update with one-month-old daughter Ellie.

'All you really need is bundles of love...and lots of nappies' - Kathryn Thomas shares heartwarming photo with baby Ellie

The Operation Transformation host (39) and fiancé Padraig McLaughlin welcomed their new arrival last month and she is currently on maternity leave from her broadcasting duties, spending as much time as possible with her baby daughter.

Thomas posted a picture of her in bed with her daughter on Instagram this morning at 5am, saying the last month "has just flown by" and gushing over her love for her little one. "The past month has just flown by as all you Mums told me it would. Ellie makes my ❤️ burst with happiness every time I look at her little mush. She constantly amazes me," she wrote.

She has earned praise from her followers for her honesty, admitting she and her other half are "winging it". "Becoming a new Mum is pretty overwhelming. It’s exciting, terrifying, hilarious, daft, empowering, fulfilling and completely magical. And to think that this little human is relying on 2 people who are really just winging it," she added.

"With all the conflicting advise on feeding & sleeping routines ( yes, I know she shouldn’t be in my bed but she’s way too cute to throw her out!) I've figured out all you really need to nail this parenting thing is bundles of love... and lots of nappies."

