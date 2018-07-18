Meghan Markle 's father has announced he won't stop talking to the press until the British royal family caves and acknowledges him.

'All they have to do is speak to me', Thomas Markle won't stop giving interviews until royals come out of 'silence mode'

The former lighting director (73) said he's determined to reignite contact with his daughter Meghan Markle, saying that he hasn't spoken to her since her May 19 wedding, where he pulled out of walking her up the aisle two days before.

He has given a number of interviews since, largely with TMZ and one famously with Good Morning Britain, during which he relayed details of private conversations with his daughter and her new husband Prince Harry.

Most recently, he gave an in-depth interview to The Sun claiming that his daughter looks "terrified".

And he is defiant in his determination to stay in the press, saying he didn't like the way he was portrayed during the run-up to the royal wedding because "the press beat me up every day" and is convinced that continuously speaking out with court him favour with the royals.

"I was silent for a full year and the press beat me up every day saying I was a hermit hiding in Mexico, so I gave my story," he told TMZ.

"Apparently that interview put the Royal Family in their silence mode ... so, I gave another interview to break the silence. All they have to do is speak to me."

Thomas said he no longer has a working phone number for Meghan. The former Suits star (37) is exceptionally close to her mother Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles, and aside from being pictured a handful of times during Meghan and Harry's early relationship days, enjoys an extraordinarily low profile.

On Sunday, Thomas told The Sun on Sunday: "My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified.

"I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile. I've seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don't like the one I'm seeing now.

"It's sad that it's got to this point. I'm sorry it's come to this. Yes, some of it is my fault. But I've already made it clear that I'm paying for this for the rest of my life."

It's believed the newlyweds are "frustrated" with his contact with the media.

