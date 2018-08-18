Former porn star Stormy Daniels pulled out of Celebrity Big Brother at the last minute because of a row with producers who were pressuring her to act in a way she felt uncomfortable with, her lawyer has said.

'All hell broke out' as Stormy Daniels stormed off in Celebrity Big Brother dispute

The adult film star, who found fame over claims she was paid for her silence over an alleged affair with US President Donald Trump, had been widely expected to feature in the 3e show.

But on Thursday night she failed to enter the house.

"It was over a row with producers," her lawyer Michael Avenatti said.

"They insisted she conduct herself in a certain way - they attempted to control her and produce a certain result, which she did not feel comfortable with."

Asked to comment on reports that an "insider" said she quit after demanding extra money, Mr Avenatti responded: "Complete bulls**t. They are spreading a false rumour."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, then failed to appear on ITV's Loose Women yesterday despite turning up at the studio ahead of filming.

Presenter Kaye Adams said Daniels (39) was prevented from going on-screen because of legal issues.

Panellist Jane Moore, who spoke to Daniels off-air, said a custody battle involving her daughter in the US was to blame.

AFFAIR

Daniels made international headlines over claims the US president's then personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid her hush money days before the 2016 election to stop her claiming she had an affair with a married Mr Trump in 2006.

The president denies the allegations.

Channel 5 has not responded to requests to comment.

Reports yesterday said she fell out with bosses on the show after she demanded £100,000 (€111,570) extra on top of her record £750,000 (€836,000) pay cheque, which she was reportedly set to receive after one week in the house.

Following Stormy's absence, insiders revealed: "Stormy landed in London and was taken to the Village Hotel in Elstree where the celebs are put up.

"From the outset it was clear something was wrong, and once she sat down with the producers all hell broke loose.

"They just didn't get on... Stormy point-blank refused to appear on the show on Thursday night when she was scheduled to go in.

"They tried everything to persuade her to stay and no one could work out why she'd fly all the way from the US to London before deciding to drop out, let alone turning down that massive fee."

Viewers waited with bated breath for the arrival of Stormy during the live show, yet she caused shockwaves when she failed to show up.

Daniels had been expected to appear alongside Kirstie Alley and Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves. It was hoped Daniels would dish the dirt on her alleged night of passion with Donald Trump.

Online Editors