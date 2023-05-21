Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to fill in as interim This Morning hosts

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will fill in as hosts on This Morning on Monday following Phillip Schofield’s departure from the show, ITV has confirmed.

On Saturday, Schofield announced he was stepping down from presenting the ITV talk show with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the programme.

Holly Willoughby, who Schofield has hosted alongside since 2009, will remain on the show but she is taking early half-term holiday leave next week and will return on June 5, the broadcaster has said.

Hammond and O’Leary, who co-host the show on Fridays, will be on the sofa in their absence on Monday morning ,but ITV has not yet confirmed who will present for the rest of the week.

Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

The pair are both hot contenders to take over Schofield’s role given their experience on the show.

Hammond, 48, is currently bookmaker Ladbrokes favourite – giving her 2/1 odds.

The beloved presenter first rose to fame as a Big Brother contestant in 2002 before joining This Morning in the same year.

During her time on the ITV show over the last two decades, she has become known for her ability to reduce even the biggest A-listers into fits of laughter.

O’Leary, 49, who has appeared on the show as a presenter throughout the years, currently has been given 4/1 odds by Ladbrokes.

The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and her husband, JLS star Marvin Humes, are among the other presenters potentially in the running as well as Rylan Clark, Josie Gibson and Gino D’Acampo.

ITV has said Willoughby will stay on This Morning and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family” in the interim.

Last Thursday marked Schofield’s last day on the show as the broadcaster said he will not be returning for a final episode.

His departure comes after he has faced months of controversy including reports of a rift with his long-time co-host Willoughby, his brother’s sex abuse trial and furore over his visit to the late Queen’s lying in state.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have co-hosted the ITV mo9rning talk show since 2009 (Yui Mok/PA) — © Yui Mok

Schofield, who also shared the news in a post to his Instagram story, said in a statement: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

He will continue to present “peak time shows” for ITV including next month’s The British Soap Awards and a new prime time series, the broadcaster has said.

Holly Willoughby paid tribute to Phillip Schofield after their 13 years of presenting This Morning together (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

On Schofield’s departure, Willoughby said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

The pair have been open about their close friendship over the years, which has included sharing pictures on social media of them while on joint holidays with their families.

However, after reports of the pair’s relationship coming under strain, Schofield tried to put on a united front describing Willoughby as his “rock” in a statement to The Sun.

The presenter also took pre-planned leave from the show around his brother’s sex abuse trial at Exeter Crown Court last month.

Timothy Schofield, the paedophile brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield, who is to be sentenced for child sex offences (Avon and Somerset Police/PA) — © Avon and Somerset Police

On Friday, former civilian police worker Timothy Schofield, 54, was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child.

Willoughby also took time off from the ITV morning programme in April due to having the painful rash shingles, which is caused by the same virus as chickenpox.

Last year, the duo faced a backlash over claims they skipped the queue for the late Queen’s lying in state in September.