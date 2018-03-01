Alicia Vikander says she and Michael Fassbender moved to Lisbon over Brexit
Alicia Vikander didn't speak to Michael Fassbender when they first met.
The 'Tomb Raider' actress "only danced" with the 40-year-old actor - who she wed last October after three years together - when they came face-to-face at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014, and again after the BAFTA Awards shortly afterwards.
She said: "The first two times we met, we didn't chat, we only danced."
The 29-year-old Swedish actress recently moved to Lisbon, Portugal, with her spouse and revealed it was a place they discussed living in when they first met.
She told the new issue of Britain's ELLE magazine: "When I met my husband three and a half years ago, he had mentioned he'd been to Lisbon and loved it, and I knew friends who were moving out there.
"And that was a time when I was just starting to feel really at home in London, but after Brexit I think I was like, 'Meh, you know what, I want to stay in Europe.' "
Alicia can next be seen portraying Lara Croft in the 'Tomb Raider' reboot and she embarked on a tough exercise regime, as well as tucking into five meals a day, to bulk up for the role.
She explained: "For three months before filming, I started every morning with an hour's workout. Then there was a lot of eating going on; I had to have five meals a day.
"I wanted Lara to be strong. I'm very petite myself, and I wanted the audience to find the action sequences plausible - to believe that she could do it, that she could lift herself up with her own bodyweight."
The new issue of Elle magazine is released on March 7.
