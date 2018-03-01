Alicia Vikander says she and Michael Fassbender moved to Lisbon over Brexit

The 'Tomb Raider' actress "only danced" with the 40-year-old actor - who she wed last October after three years together - when they came face-to-face at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014, and again after the BAFTA Awards shortly afterwards.

Actors Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender attend a photocall for 'The Light Between Oceans' during the 73rd Venice Film Festival

She said: "The first two times we met, we didn't chat, we only danced." The 29-year-old Swedish actress recently moved to Lisbon, Portugal, with her spouse and revealed it was a place they discussed living in when they first met.

She told the new issue of Britain's ELLE magazine: "When I met my husband three and a half years ago, he had mentioned he'd been to Lisbon and loved it, and I knew friends who were moving out there. "And that was a time when I was just starting to feel really at home in London, but after Brexit I think I was like, 'Meh, you know what, I want to stay in Europe.' "

Swedish actress Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender pose on the red carpet before the premiere of the movie "The Light Between Oceans" presented in competition at the 73rd Venice Film Festival

Alicia can next be seen portraying Lara Croft in the 'Tomb Raider' reboot and she embarked on a tough exercise regime, as well as tucking into five meals a day, to bulk up for the role. She explained: "For three months before filming, I started every morning with an hour's workout. Then there was a lot of eating going on; I had to have five meals a day.

Michael Fassbender stars as Tom Sherbourne and Alicia Vikander as his wife Isabel in DreamWorks Pictures poignant drama THE LIGHT BETWEEN OCEANS, written and directed by Derek Cianfrance based on the acclaimed novel by M.L. Stedman.

"I wanted Lara to be strong. I'm very petite myself, and I wanted the audience to find the action sequences plausible - to believe that she could do it, that she could lift herself up with her own bodyweight." The new issue of Elle magazine is released on March 7.

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander

