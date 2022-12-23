| 6.1°C Dublin

Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph share rare glimpse of new baby in family picture

The couple are keeping their baby’s name and gender private

Clodagh Meaney

Alexandra Burke and Irish footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph have for the first time shared a snap of their family.

Taking to Instagram the former X-Factor winner shared a carousel of pictures with the caption “Life lately.”

Among photographs of the couple enjoying a holiday to Dubai, Alexandra added a family photo showing herself, Randolph and their baby.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together in July, have not revealed the tot’s name or sex in a bid to keep them out of the limelight.

Appearing on Loose Women, Alexandra opened up about why she is keeping their babies identity private: “I just want to protect the baby.”

“I come from X Factor, and it’s a public show. I’m very grateful for the platform. It’s made me who I am today.”

“But in the process of me being who I am, I asked for all this [fame], but my family never,” she continued.

“The impact on them is hard because you can’t keep their privacy. I want to protect the baby as much as I can.”

The 34-year-old wiped tears from her eyes as she continued: “It’s really that they never asked for it. I asked for it.

“So I want to protect the baby as much as I can and let the baby make its own decision.

“I don’t want to hurt anyone in the process of who I am and the life I have chosen.”

“My mum would say I’m making the right choice,” she added.

