Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph share rare glimpse of new baby in family picture

Darren Randolph, Alexandra Burke and their 5 month old baby.

Alexandra Burke and Irish footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph have for the first time shared a snap of their family.

Taking to Instagram the former X-Factor winner shared a carousel of pictures with the caption “Life lately.”

Among photographs of the couple enjoying a holiday to Dubai, Alexandra added a family photo showing herself, Randolph and their baby.

Darren Randolph, Alexandra Burke and their 5 month old baby.

Darren Randolph, Alexandra Burke and their 5 month old baby.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together in July, have not revealed the tot’s name or sex in a bid to keep them out of the limelight.

Appearing on Loose Women, Alexandra opened up about why she is keeping their babies identity private: “I just want to protect the baby.”

“I come from X Factor, and it’s a public show. I’m very grateful for the platform. It’s made me who I am today.”

“But in the process of me being who I am, I asked for all this [fame], but my family never,” she continued.

“The impact on them is hard because you can’t keep their privacy. I want to protect the baby as much as I can.”

The 34-year-old wiped tears from her eyes as she continued: “It’s really that they never asked for it. I asked for it.

“So I want to protect the baby as much as I can and let the baby make its own decision.

“I don’t want to hurt anyone in the process of who I am and the life I have chosen.”

“My mum would say I’m making the right choice,” she added.