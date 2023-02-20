| 11°C Dublin

Alec Baldwin’s Rust manslaughter charge downgraded

Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust. Photo: Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA

Mike Bedigan

US prosecutors have dropped an enhancement on an involuntary manslaughter charge faced by Alec Baldwin, which could have seen him jailed for five years.

The Santa Fe district attorney's office said the decision had been made "in order to avoid further litigious distractions" by Baldwin and his legal team.

