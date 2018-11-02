Style Celebrity News

Friday 2 November 2018

Alec Baldwin in custody after altercation over parking spot

The actor, renowned for playing President Donald Trump, was arrested in New York.

Alec Baldwin (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
Alec Baldwin (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Alec Baldwin has been arrested after allegedly punching a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside his New York City home.

The actor was taken into custody on Friday afternoon in Manhattan’s West Village neighbourhood.

Police say Baldwin claimed he had a family member holding the spot when a man driving a station wagon pulled up and took it.

Officials said the men were arguing and pushing each other before the 60-year-old Baldwin turned violent.

Alec Baldwin (PA)

The 49-year-old station wagon driver was taken to a hospital with jaw pain.

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

Baldwin is known for playing President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Asked about Baldwin’s arrest, Mr Trump said: “I wish him luck.”

Press Association

