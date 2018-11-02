Alec Baldwin has been arrested after allegedly punching a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside his New York City home.

Alec Baldwin in custody after altercation over parking spot

The actor was taken into custody on Friday afternoon in Manhattan’s West Village neighbourhood.

Police say Baldwin claimed he had a family member holding the spot when a man driving a station wagon pulled up and took it.

Officials said the men were arguing and pushing each other before the 60-year-old Baldwin turned violent.

Alec Baldwin (PA)

The 49-year-old station wagon driver was taken to a hospital with jaw pain.

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

Baldwin is known for playing President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Asked about Baldwin’s arrest, Mr Trump said: “I wish him luck.”

Press Association