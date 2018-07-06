Alanis Morissette pictured on family day out in Dublin during mini Irish tour

Legendary singer Alanis Morissette was joined by her family as she enjoyed a mini-tour of Ireland for two sold-out performances.

The seven-time Grammy winner (44) enjoyed a tourist day in Dublin on Thursday with her husband of eight years Souleye and daughter Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway (two). The trio were snapped in the city centre and blended in with the crowds as they took in some must-see sights, including the Book of Kells at Trinity College.

Alanis returned to Ireland for the first time in 10 years after playing at Marlay Park in 2008 and famously headlined 1996's Féile Festival at The Point. Her Irish comeback was a sensational one as she played to sold-out crowds on opposite sides of the country, with a performance at Live at the Marquee in Cork on Wednesday before another show at the Iveagh Gardens last night; during which she mixed classics from Jagged Little Pill interspersed with new material from her newer albums.

She made the most of her downtime before her show in the capital, dressed casually in a chic all-white ensemble and rocking a new, shorter haircut and looked the picture of happiness with her family by her side.

Alanis Morissette spotted out walking in Dublin City Centre with husband Souleye (Mario Treadway) and their daughter Onyx Solace Morissette-Treadway ahead of her concert in Iveagh Gardens. Picture: Cathal Burke / VIPIRELAND.COM

Morissette seems to be enjoying a more low-key life these days and earlier this year, she spoke candidly about her struggles with the intensity of worldwide fame in the '90s, saying she "didn't know what I was signing up for".

''I was already quite an isolated person, and it got worse. I became averse to people even looking at me. I was always a people-watcher, I'd sit for hours observing, and then all of a sudden, every eyeball was on me. I was horrified by it," she told Event magazine.

''I started landing at airports internationally and there were 30,000 people there. I wound up hiding in my hotel room, but if I walked past the window, even my shadow on the drapes would cause people to scream outside.

''People would break in and leave notes in my underwear when I was doing a show. It felt like an obliteration of my boundaries...

''I had no one, apart from a couple of therapists who I would phone from the road, desperately, at three in the morning.''

Alanis Morissette performing in Live At The Marquee Cork. Picture: Darragh Kane

Online Editors