Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah (29) prompts split rumours by filing for physical custody of baby

Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah has filed for physical custody of their son, Roman, according to several reports.

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, Alfallah (29) requests that Pacino (83) have “reasonable visitation” of their baby Roman Pacino.

Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, told the UK Independent in June that the actor and his partner had welcomed a son but had not revealed the baby’s date of birth.

Alfallah, a film producer who was first romantically linked to Al Pacino last year, also reportedly requested the Irishman actor to have joint legal custody, which would allow him to participate in major decisions concerning their child, including education and medical treatment.

A sum for child support was not listed on the initial filing.

According to the court records, the pair reportedly signed a Voluntary Declaration of Parentage (VDOP) after Roman’s birth, which is a form for parents to voluntarily sign to legally establish parentage.

It has the same force and effect as a judgment for parentage issued by a court in the county of Los Angeles.

Several outlets now report that the pair have parted ways following news that they are negotiating the child’s custody.

The UK Independent has contacted Pacino’s publicist for comment.

Alfallah and Pacino first sparked rumours of a relationship last year when they were photographed dining together in West Hollywood, before sources told Page Six that the pair had been quietly dating since the pandemic.

It was confirmed in May 2023 that the pair were expecting their first baby together – Pacino’s fourth child and Alfallah’s first.

On 7 June, Pacino addressed Alfallah’s pregnancy for the first time in a video obtained by The Daily Mail. While the actor was taking a walk, a photographer approached him to ask if he was “excited” about the pregnancy.

In response, he said: “It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

Pacino has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.