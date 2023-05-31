Al Pacino expecting fourth child at age 83

Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

The 83-year-old Scarface star and Alfallah, 29, were publicly seen together as they went for dinner in April 2022.

According to a Page Six report from last year, the couple had been quietly dating ever since the pandemic.

According to TMZ, Alfallah is reportedly one month away from giving birth.

The Independent has contacted Pacino’s representatives for comment.

Pacino shares a daughter, Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. He also has 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with Beverly D’Angelo.

In other news, during an event in New York City last month, Pacino teasingly took credit for Harrison Ford’s illustrious career.

Pacino revealed he had originally been offered Ford’s role the Star Wars franchise.

“When I first came up, I was the new kid on the block, you know what happens when you first become famous,” The Godfather star told the audience, according to Variety. “It’s like, ‘Give it to Al.’ They’d give me Queen Elizabeth to play.”

Pacino said he was given a “script called Star Wars” and had been offered “so much money”.

He explained that he “read it” but “didn’t understand it”.

“So I said I couldn’t do it,” Pacino said. “I turned down Star Wars.”

He then joked: “I gave Harrison Ford a career.”

Pacino’s documentary, Al Pacino, le Bronx et la fureur, was released in 2022. It was directed by Jean-Baptiste Péretié and features Steven Bauer, Marlon Brando, John Cazale and Francis Ford Coppola among others.