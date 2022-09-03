Aer Lingus apologises after Jack Dee’s luggage containing his ‘treasured mandolin’ goes missing ahead of his Dublin show tonight

Aer Lingus has apologised after comedian Jack Dee’s luggage went missing ahead of his performance tonight in Dublin.

A concert promoter for MCD tweeted that Dee was missing his “treasured mandolin” as well as his stage clothes for the show at the Olympia Theatre.

Aer Lingus responded by apologising for the delay in the arrival of the comedian’s bag and said it would check for an update on its whereabouts.

A shortage of baggage handlers and Covid absences have seen travellers passing through Dublin Airport beset by luggage problems this summer.