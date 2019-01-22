Adriana Lima splits with Turkish writer boyfriend Metin Hara after more than a year of dating

The 37-year-old model - who has daughters Valentina, eight, and Sienna, six, with ex-husband Marko Jaric - and Metin Hara have reportedly ended their romance after a year and a half together, People magazine has confirmed. The Victoria's Secret beauty was first romantically linked with the 36-year-old Turkish self help guru in July 2017, when they were pictured holding hands and kissing on board a yacht in Bodrum, Turkey.

But the month before, the writer had revealed when they first met, sharing a selfie on Instagram along with the caption: "Happy to meet such a humble soul. Planning on inspiring projects. Stay wild, stay free..."

And during their relationship, he shared a number of other intimate moments between himself and Adriana, including praising the Brazilian beauty for making him the "luckiest man on earth".

Adriana Lima walks the runway at the Maybelline New York show 'Make-up that makes it in New York' during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019 at Postbahnhof on January 17, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

On their one-year anniversary, he wrote alongside a photo of his then-girlfriend lying in bed: "If you're in your bed and I am in mine, one of us is in the wrong place... It has been exactly one year that I've met you... You've made me the luckiest man on earth... Happy birthday my angel. My wise woman, my sanctuary... I am on my way home..."

The break-up comes at a time of change for Adriana, as in November she announced her retirement from Victoria's Secret after almost two decades with the brand.

A special montage package dedicated to the brunette beauty was played during the annual Victoria's Secret fashion show - which was held in New York City - which described her as "the greatest angel of all time".

The model closed out the show with a dramatic winged look, and when she stepped out onto the runway, she was visibly emotional as she held her hands over her heart and blew kisses to the cheering crowd.

Adriana also posted on Instagram to confirm the news, in a video montage of her best clips over the past 19 years.

She captioned the video: "Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the [love] to the best fans in the ! Love, Adriana (sic)"

Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Online Editors