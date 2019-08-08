Adorable Prince George cheers on parents Kate and William at inaugural yachting regatta

Britain's Prince George made a surprise appearance supporting his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William in the inaugural King's Cup yachting regatta.

The six-year-old, donning a captain's hat and sporting two missing front teeth, stuck by his grandfather Michael Middleton's side as he watched his parents compete, while his sister Princess Charlotte stood from behind. The Duchess of Cambridge, freshly tanned from the family's holiday to Mustique, stuck with the nautical-inspired theme in a top by Sandro, the Parisian high street brand, and and changed into sailing regalia, including a pair of New Balance runners.

William and Kate are taking part in the event off the Isle of Wight a day earlier than planned due to forecast bad weather on Friday.

The couple are competing against a host of celebrities, including comedian John Bishop and adventurer Bear Grylls, on a cloudy but relatively calm day around Cowes.

Prince George watches the inaugural Kings Cup regatta hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on August 08, 2019 in Cowes, England

Heavy rain has been forecast for much of the UK on Friday, with strong winds also expected, especially in the south, which could have proved a problem for the sailors taking part in the event.

The yachts represent causes supported by William and Kate and are racing in the waters around Cowes.

The duke is competing on behalf of Child Bereavement UK, England Women's footballer Fara Williams represents Centrepoint, television presenter Dan Snow is racing for London's Air Ambulance Charity's 30th anniversary campaign, and Grylls is skipper on a yacht for wildlife conservation organisation Tusk.

Kate has chosen four of her patronages and is competing on behalf of the Royal Foundation, in connection with her work on the early years development of children.

Bishop is competing for Action on Addiction, BBC presenter Katie Thistleton is supporting Place2Be, and Olympic champion rower Helen Glover is taking part for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.

The winning team will be awarded the King's Cup, a trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes' Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes part in the King's Cup regatta on August 9, 2019 at Cowes on the Isle of Wight, England

The event is also giving the couple the chance to renew their sporting rivalry.

The duke trounced his wife when they competed in a dragon boat race in Canada in 2011, but Kate got her revenge three years later when she won a sailing event in Auckland during their tour of New Zealand.

William took the honours again during a visit to the German city of Heidelberg in 2017 when he was victorious in a riverboat race against his wife.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Online Editors