Adele showcases incredible transformation to celebrate her 32nd birthday

Adele has lost over 100 pounds in recent years. Picture: Instagram
Adele on stage at Glastonbury in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)
Adele with Drake. Picture: Instagram

Keiran Southern

Adele has shared a stunning picture as she celebrated her 32nd birthday.

The chart-topping singer, who split from husband Simon Konecki last year, shared a post on Instagram revealing her much slimmer frame.

Adele smiled for the camera while standing outside a house along side a giant floral wreath, wearing a black, thigh-length dress.

The star wore her hair down and completed the look with a pair of black heels.

"Thank you for the birthday love," she wrote in the caption. "I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.

"I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels."

She added: "2020 okay bye thanks x."

The multi Grammy and Brit award-winning superstar announced in April last year that she and Konecki had split and she filed for divorce in September, citing "irreconcilable differences".

The couple share a son, seven-year-old Angelo.

The birthday snap is not the first time Adele has shown off her noticeably slimmer frame on Instagram.

After celebrating Drake's birthday at a star-studded party in Los Angeles in October, she posted a picture revealing her weight loss.

In February, she appeared to confirm she had a new album on the way later this year.

She performed at the wedding party of her friend author Laura Dockrill and Maccabees guitarist Hugo White, and in videos uploaded by guests she said: "Expect my album in September."

Her most recent album was the chart-topping 25 in 2015.

PA Media

