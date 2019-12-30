Select time to preview
Monday 30 December 2019

Actress Sara Gilbert separates from wife Linda Perry

No details were given on custody arrangements for the couple’s four-year-old son Rhodes.

Sara Gilbert (left) and Linda Perry. Gilbert has filed for legal separation from Perry her wife of five years (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)
By AP Reporters

Actress Sara Gilbert has filed for legal separation from her wife of five years, singer and songwriter Linda Perry.

Gilbert filed the separation documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

The papers cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and requests that neither woman receive spousal support.

No details were given on custody arrangements for the couple’s four-year-old son Rhodes.

Gilbert, the 44-year-old star of The Conners, former star of Roseanne and creator and former co-host of daytime talk show The Talk, began dating Perry in 2011 and they married in 2014.

Perry, the 54-year-old former singer of 4 Non Blondes, has written hits for Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Pink.

