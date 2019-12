Actress Sara Gilbert separates from wife Linda Perry

Actress Sara Gilbert has filed for legal separation from her wife of five years, singer and songwriter Linda Perry.

Gilbert filed the separation documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

The papers cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and requests that neither woman receive spousal support.

No details were given on custody arrangements for the couple’s four-year-old son Rhodes.

Thank you to my family at #thetalk for years of love and laughter. And special thanks to our audience for keeping our conversation going. pic.twitter.com/W777QRRH19 August 2, 2019

Gilbert, the 44-year-old star of The Conners, former star of Roseanne and creator and former co-host of daytime talk show The Talk, began dating Perry in 2011 and they married in 2014.

Perry, the 54-year-old former singer of 4 Non Blondes, has written hits for Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Pink.

PA Media