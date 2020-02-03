Actress Rae Dawn breaks silence on alleged Jagger fling when she was just 15

Mick Jagger's relationships have been well documented over the past six decades but now an actress claims she had a two-day fling with him in the 1970s when she was 15.

More than four decades after the encounter, actress Rae Dawn has broken her silence - albeit accidentally.

Ms Dawn, a three times divorced grandmother now aged 58 who starred in 'The Color Purple', inadvertently told of the alleged relationship in an interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter'. Her indiscretion came after she was asked how she landed a role in 'Commando', a 1985 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"I got it because I'd been in a Jagger video and then they asked me how I knew Mick and before I knew it I'd blurted out that I'd had sex with him when I was 15. It just slipped out," she said.

"I feel incredibly bad about it. It's me and my big mouth. My family and friends knew about it but it's not something I have ever dined out on."

Ms Dawn stressed the relationship was consensual. She introduced herself to the rock star - who was 33 and married to Bianca at the time - while visiting a friend.

"He never asked me how old I was and I never told him," she said. "It never came up. I remember thinking he was really cute.

"I thought, 'Oh man, he is beautiful'. He said, 'What are you doing right now?' I said, 'Nothing really'.

"He grabbed my hand and we jumped in his limo and went straight to a recording studio. The Stones were there, I was in the background.

"Then I slept over at his apartment. I knew what I was doing. I was experimenting with Mick. I was having fun."

The following day, Ms Dawn recalled, the couple went to the group's recording studio, before going to see a Fleetwood Mac concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jagger was "a great kisser", she recalled. "He wasn't that much older than me in my brain. He was 33 and young and gorgeous with a nice body. It wasn't a bad thing, it was fabulous."

Now, 43 years on, she said: "It was the Seventies, a different era. I wasn't a victim."

Jagger has been romantically involved with many other women including Jerry Hall, Marianne Faithfull and Marsha Hunt.

Jagger has been approached by several newspapers but has not commented on the report. (© Daily Telegraph, London)