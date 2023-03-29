| 10.9°C Dublin

Actress Melissa Joan Hart helped pupils fleeing Nashville shooting

The Sabrina The Teenage Witch star said her children attend a school next to the private Christian Covenant School where the shooting happened.

Melissa Joan Hart helped children fleeing the shooting (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Close

Melissa Joan Hart helped children fleeing the shooting (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By AP Reporter

Actress Melissa Joan Hart has said she and her husband helped a class of nursery children who were fleeing the Nashville school shooting earlier this week.

Hart said in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday that her children attend a school next to the private Christian Covenant School.

