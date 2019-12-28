Actress Mandy Moore cuts holiday short due to ‘major bout’ of food poisoning

Actress Mandy Moore said she and her husband were forced to cut short a holiday to Ecuador after suffering a “major bout” of food poisoning.

The star of TV drama This Is Us said she travelled to the South American country with Taylor Goldsmith to hike up a mountain in the Andes.

However, they have returned to the US after being struck by food poisoning.

Writing on Instagram, Moore, 35, said it was “an end of year lesson”.

The former pop star added they would not have been able to recover from the illness in time to prepare properly for the hike.

Alongside a picture of her and Goldsmith’s arms hooked up to drips, she said: “We showered and crawled into bed – shells of ourselves – but quickly had the kitties/ dogs by our side and our own Mountain View out the window to enjoy.

“I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savour some time at home. And we shall.”

Moore said she and Goldsmith, who tied the knot in 2018, plan to return to Ecuador.

PA Media