Actress Mandy Moore cuts holiday short due to ‘major bout’ of food poisoning
She shared the news on Instagram.
Actress Mandy Moore said she and her husband were forced to cut short a holiday to Ecuador after suffering a “major bout” of food poisoning.
The star of TV drama This Is Us said she travelled to the South American country with Taylor Goldsmith to hike up a mountain in the Andes.
However, they have returned to the US after being struck by food poisoning.
Sometimes things don’t go according to plan. For someone slightly type A (like myself), it’s challenging not drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction. I love an end of year lesson (one that I’ve encountered a million times before and will again, btw). Wasn’t meant to be. We’d planned this extraordinary trip to hike Cotapaxi in Ecuador with my favorite friend and guide @melissaarnot, when T and I both got knocked out simultaneously with a major bout of food poisoning (on Day 2) and couldn’t continue on the trip- we just wouldn’t be able to catch up on hydration, nutrition and rest to complete any more acclimatization hikes before our summit push. In any case... we made the tough call to travel home (wow- that wasn’t fun lol) and got back yesterday. We showered and crawled into bed-shells of ourselves- but quickly had the kitties/ dogs by our side and our own Mountain View out the window to enjoy. I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savor some time at home. And we shall. It just means that there are more adventures to come...... Oh and we can not WAIT to get back to Ecuador- we absolutely loved our short journey and have already chatted about returning with a more all encompassing look at the whole country (not just the �� ��). Thank you again to @melissaarnot for being the best teacher/nurse/caretaker/non-judgmental friend—-she brought us meds and crackers and fluids and made us laugh after witnessing some truly horrible things (����) . We ❤️ you so much, Melissa! Ok off to binge some tv with �� in my lap. Hope everyone is having a happy and healthy holiday break!! XO
Writing on Instagram, Moore, 35, said it was “an end of year lesson”.
The former pop star added they would not have been able to recover from the illness in time to prepare properly for the hike.
Alongside a picture of her and Goldsmith’s arms hooked up to drips, she said: “We showered and crawled into bed – shells of ourselves – but quickly had the kitties/ dogs by our side and our own Mountain View out the window to enjoy.
“I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savour some time at home. And we shall.”
Moore said she and Goldsmith, who tied the knot in 2018, plan to return to Ecuador.
PA Media