Actress Jaime King files for divorce from husband Kyle Newman

Jaime King (L) and Kyle Newman attend the Guggenheim International Gala Dinner made possible by Dior at Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Dior)

Jaime King and Kyle Newman attend the tenth annual Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party presented by Max Mara and BMW at Nightingale Plaza on February 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Women In Film)

Jaime King is divorcing Kyle Newman - and has filed a restraining order against him.

The actress and model - who has Leo, four, and James, six, with her estranged husband - has requested that the courts grant her a restraining order against the filmmaker, who she has been married to since 2007.

Legal documents were filed by Jaime in Los Angeles on Monday to ask for the divorce, TMZ reports. A judge reportedly granted her a temporary restraining order against Newman until a hearing on June 8.

A source told People that King is "distraught" at the end of her marriage.

Jaime and Kyle's son Leo had a tough start in life, when he had to undergo major heart surgery in the first few months of his life.

Of the ordeal, she explained: "I was wheel-chaired to him every three hours, so I could breastfeed him and take care of him before he went into this huge surgery. It was a terrifying experience. But thank God for the medicine that we have now ...

Expand Close Jaime King (L) and Kyle Newman attend the Guggenheim International Gala Dinner made possible by Dior at Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Dior) Getty Images for Dior / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jaime King (L) and Kyle Newman attend the Guggenheim International Gala Dinner made possible by Dior at Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Dior)

"I knew how traumatic the experience was, how much post-traumatic stress disorder I had afterwards, and the trauma that I was experiencing before it. It's because I didn't know anybody that had gone through it and I didn't have people to talk to.

"I have a voice and I want to use that voice on behalf of my son - and I know that my son would want that. I've gotten thousands of letters from people and now I have a real community of people to talk to."

Leo was diagnosed with the congenital heart defect leading to a "traumatic" time, according to Jaime.

Online Editors