Mick Jagger's relationships have been well documented over the past six decades but now an actress claims she had a two-day fling with him in the 1970s when she was 15.

Actress breaks silence on alleged Jagger fling when she was just 15

More than four decades after the encounter, actress Rae Dawn has broken her silence - albeit accidentally.

Ms Dawn, a three times divorced grandmother now aged 58 who starred in 'The Color Purple', inadvertently told of the alleged relationship in an interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter'. Her indiscretion came after she was asked how she landed a role in 'Commando', a 1985 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"I got it because I'd been in a Jagger video and then they asked me how I knew Mick and before I knew it I'd blurted out that I'd had sex with him when I was 15. It just slipped out," she said.

