Actor Tom Sizemore dies after career tarnished by scandals

The performer had suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18 at his home in Los Angeles.

Actor Tom Sizemore (Nick Ut/AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporter

Tom Sizemore, the Saving Private Ryan actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, has died aged 61.

The actor had suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18 at his home in Los Angeles.

