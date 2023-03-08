Actor Mike Epps found with loaded gun in hand luggage at US airport

US federal agents have confiscated a loaded gun found in the hand luggage of actor and comedian Mike Epps, who was trying to board a flight at Indianapolis International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered the Smith & Wesson .38-calibre pistol on Sunday morning inside Epps’ backpack, airport police said.

Epps, 52, told agents at the TSA checkpoint that he forgot he had the weapon in his bag.

Agents seized the weapon but did not arrest Epps.

The most common circumstance is that firearms located by TSA or airport police are unintentionally left in bags Michael Leffler

Airport officials did not say where Epps was flying to or if he was travelling alone. The TSA forwarded the case to the Marion County prosecutor’s office to consider if charges are necessary.

Spokesman Michael Leffler said on Wednesday that the prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case.

“These matters rarely result in criminal charges,” Mr Leffler said.

“I think it is important to note that the burden of proof required by statute and case law requires you to prove whether an individual knowingly or intentionally brought the firearm,” he added.

“Generally speaking, the most common circumstance is that firearms located by TSA or airport police are unintentionally left in bags.”

Epps, from Indianapolis, has starred in movies including The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, Next Friday and Friday After Next.

Video of the Day

He appears in the upcoming Marvel movie Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson, and the Apple TV+ series Lady In The Lake starring Natalie Portman.

Last year, the TSA seized a record 6,542 guns at airports around the country. Most people who are stopped for having a gun at an airport checkpoint say they forgot they had the weapon with them.