Actor Mike Epps found with loaded gun in hand luggage at US airport

The 52-year-old told federal agents at a checkpoint that he forgot he had the weapon in his bag.

Mike Epps had the gun seized at a US airport (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Expand

By AP Reporter

US federal agents have confiscated a loaded gun found in the hand luggage of actor and comedian Mike Epps, who was trying to board a flight at Indianapolis International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered the Smith & Wesson .38-calibre pistol on Sunday morning inside Epps’ backpack, airport police said.

