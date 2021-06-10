Storm Keating has hit out at the “rude” and “judgmental” trolls who body-shamed her on Instagram.

The 39-year-old wife of Ronan Keating received some hurtful comments last week under a photo of her enjoying a day at the beach in Portugal with her son Cooper.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Australian beauty shared another bikini snap where she called out trolls in the lengthy caption.

Storm wrote: “Last week I posted a photo of myself with my son on the beach. I was taken aback when my post was met by a few judgemental comments about my body size.

“At first I wasn’t all that bothered because I know how these things go, but when the post kept getting traction and then the press started writing about it too, I’ve decided it would be constructive to address it. Not just for me, but for all women who are in a similar position to myself in one way or another.

“Firstly I am not a stranger to people judging my body size, I have been thin my entire life like many other members of my extended family. As a kid I adopted unflattering nicknames like Skelator, Toothpick & Twiggy & was made to feel like a boy for not having curves & boobs.

“I was insecure about my body for many years & didn’t feel feminine or ‘womanly’ because there is a strong message perpetuated that this is what it takes to look like a “real woman."

"As I got older I started enjoying the upside of having “skinny genes” and today feel grateful that I can eat what I want, when I want, and without having to worry about dieting or regular exercise routines.

“Sadly there is still a downside though - this being that some people assume that all women with slight frames don’t eat. This is simply not true and aside from being frustrating, this is also where it becomes offensive.”

Continuing, Storm said: “One comment on my previous post claimed that the photo of my son and I on the beach was promoting negative body image, which basically implies that I shouldn’t post photos of myself and my children at the beach because of the way I look when wearing a swimsuit. That is absurd and rude.

“These kinds of comments are counterproductive in an era where we are trying to encourage women to feel comfortable in their own skin and accept that women come in all shapes and sizes - just because we might be larger or skinner than the “norm” doesn’t mean we are unhealthy.

“There is nothing unhealthy about me or my diet & I’d like to think that I promote a positive social media presence that focuses on wholesome values, family, kindness & love,” she concluded.

Storm’s comments section was immediately flooded with supportive messages from her followers, as well as a few from friends and family.

Her husband, former Boyzone star Ronan Keating, proudly commented, “Love you my girl. My world. Beautiful inside and out.”