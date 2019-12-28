A tale of two Christmases: Vogue Williams soaks up the sun with the Middletons in St Barth's

While Britain's Duchess of Cambridge celebrated in formal royal style with Prince William and little Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their debut during the 'royal walk' towards St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day, it was in stark contrast to their more low-key celebrations in previous years.

Usually, the Cambridges would spend the festive period with Kate's family - her parents Carole and Michael, sister Pippa and brother-in-law James Matthews and brother James. For years, William spoke fondly about their picture-perfect celebrations at the family estate in Bucklebury, Berkshire, with board games, mulled wine and matching pyjamas.

In recent years, as Kate and William have adopted a more formal role within the British royal family, they have spent the day celebrating with Queen Elizabeth, sometimes joined by Kate's parents in a sign of how integral they are to the successful continuation of the monarchy.

Vogue Williams with her baby son Theodore and husband Spencer Matthews in St Barth's over Christmas. Picture: Instagram

But this year, they embarked on what is becoming a new Middleton family tradition - travelling without Kate to St Barth's where Pippa's husband's family own the exclusive Eden Rock hotel set over 12 acres; and its mouth-watering per-night price tag guarantees exclusivity and discretion.

As part of those celebrations, Vogue Williams, the multi-hyphen Irish celebrity plays an integral role with her husband Spencer Matthews and their one-year-old son Thedore.

Every year, paparazzi wait in the wings to capture shots of the Middleton family, famed for their precious privacy, schmoozing with the Matthews' who document their every move on social media or on their wildly popular E4 reality show.

To their credit, both Spencer and Vogue politely decline or side-step the inevitable questions about their in-laws, with Spencer most recently telling the Telegraph that he and his brother are not as close as people think.

“I don’t spend any time with them and they really despise me saying anything,” he says. “I think people assume we’re all pally but I rarely even see my brother. He’s busy and extremely private," he said.

He is however, a close personal friend of James Middleton, Kate's younger brother, who is one of Theodore's godparents and was also a groomsman at the couple's 2018 wedding. It's expected James will return the favour at his upcoming wedding to French financial analyst fiancée Alizee Thevenet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (right), Prince George, Princess Charlotte followed by Carole, James and Michael Middleton arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

Nearly every day during the St Barth's trip, there are pictures of Vogue and Pippa jogging together, an unavoidable feat on public land and with photographers who know the area - and the law - exceptionally well.

This year, Vogue's 'white Christmas' referenced the sandy beaches of St Barth's, where they will mark the holiday every second year and spend the years in between with her family in Dublin or Spain.

"Christmas Day was very different to our usual. It’s so nice that we get to come out to St Barths every second year. I hope everyone had a really lovely day, I must admit I’m missing my Stephens day sambo," she wrote on Instagram.

The string of joyful images are in stark contrast to her honest admissions that negative comments from trolls made her cry. Pictures of her in a bikini on the beach were published online, which she says prompted 'hundreds' of messages from followers to comment on her cellulite.

"These pictures were taken when we were at the beach, you can’t stop paps but I get it comes with what we do," she wrote. "What I can’t stand is the hundreds of people commenting and even mailing me about the pictures that show cellulite on the back of my legs.

"I usually let this go over my head but they were so nasty that I allowed it to really get to me. For a second I forgot how body positive I am, how happy I am in general and stupidly I allowed this to upset me. I just think that commenting on anyone’s body or appearance is so pointless and low."

The Prince of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Online Editors