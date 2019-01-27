Mairead Ronan has revealed she is about to take her first step on the property ladder.

Mairead Ronan has revealed she is about to take her first step on the property ladder.

'A lot of people are trapped and it's very hard' - Mairead Ronan finds dream family home after years of renting

The TV presenter, who is currently competing on RTE's Dancing with the Stars, is set to move into a family home with her husband Louis and three children in April.

Originally from Finglas, she had been renting on the northside since 2003 and, speaking to the Sunday World, she said it took a long time to find the right property.

"It was almost a sense of relief as I had been looking for so long and we were quite stuck on what we wanted," she told the newspaper.

Mairead Ronan with son Dara, husband Louis and daughter Eliza. Picture: Instagram

"Like I wasn't willing to go to a north facing house because I lived in one when I was renting. I wanted the sun at the back of the house. There's things I don't mind moving on but this is something I'm not going to budge on."

Mairead has a son Dara (12), from her first marriage, and two daughters Eliza (3) and Bonnie, who is just five months old, with Louis, so a big back garden was also on the wish list.

Mairead Ronan's three children: Dara, Eliza and Bonnie

She told the Sunday World that architect Dermot Bannon of 'Room to Improve' fame gave the property the thumbs up.

However, she said she has seen the difficult housing market affecting her friends.

Mairead Ronan and John Nolan dancing a Charleston to ‘Bom Bom’ by Sam and The Womb kobpix

"I do think a lot of people are trapped and it's very hard," she said.

"It's not any one particular bracket, because I've single girlfriends who are struggling to rent somewhere and then it's very difficult for them to get a mortgage - so they are struggling as much as we were to find a decent sized family home."

Mairead will take to the dancefloor with dance partner John Norton Nolan for Movie Night on Dancing with the Stars tonight at 6.30pm on RTE One.

Read more: 'I'm always glad I gave him the right number' - Mairead Ronan pays tribute to husband Louis on anniversary

Online Editors