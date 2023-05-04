A look at the costumes and jewellery of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The much-anticipated Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, has been released on Netflix.

The series tracks Queen Charlotte’s rise to power, including her marriage and love story with King George.

There are plenty of characters Bridgerton fans will recognise from the original series, including Lady Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Young Charlotte is played by India Amarteifio, and Golda Rosheuvel reprises her role as Queen Charlotte.

As in Bridgerton, the costumes and jewellery are elaborate and carefully considered.

1. Charlotte’s wedding dress was intentionally plain

Young Charlotte’s wedding dress was meant to be plain, with simple embroidery representing the English rose and wheat patterns.

The embroidery and jewelling in her costumes become more opulent as Charlotte grows into her royal role.

2. Costume designers were inspired by the runways

The costume designers took inspiration from the runways, ranging from Zuhair Murad’s 2019 fall couture show for young Charlotte’s French dress, to Elie Saab’s 2019 fall couture collection – the final look inspired her wedding tiara.

Jewellery maker Stephen Rogers and milliner Jennifer Lewis made the tiara by hand, with around 1,500 beads and 23ft of bead wire.

3. Costumes are a lot heavier than Bridgerton

The costuming team used around 16-23ft of fabric to make one gown on Bridgerton – but the outfits are a lot heavier for Queen Charlotte.

For the prequel, it took around 39-46ft per gown, and that is not even including the corset, petticoats, stockings and other undergarments.

4. George and Charlotte’s colour palette is intentional

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte (Handout/PA) — © Press Association Images

The colours George and Charlotte wear are meant to reflect their love story – when they are together, the colours are similar and complementary.

When they first meet before their wedding, George wears silver and Charlotte is in cream with touches of silver.

Everything in the costumes was closely considered – such as George and Charlotte’s initials being subtly woven and embroidered into several costumes, including the coronation robes.

5. The wardrobe on the show is vast

Throughout the show, young Charlotte wears a total of 80 gowns – in one episode alone, she has 27 costume changes.

She is not the only character with an extensive wardrobe – young Agatha Danbury has around 60 custom costumes, and Princess Augusta has 30.

6. There is a whole lot of jewellery too

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte (Handout/PA) — © Press Association Images

The number of jewellery pieces used in the show is well into the thousands – Charlotte alone has more than 500 pieces of jewellery, and that number would be over 900 if you counted hair ornaments among the necklaces and tiaras.

To add drama in the ball scenes, 500 ostrich feathers were used as hair accents.

7. Princess Augusta has the most period-correct wardrobe

This reflects her traditional nature, but Augusta’s look was also heavily inspired by Glenn Close as the Marquise de Merteuil in the 1988 film Dangerous Liaisons.

For every costume, she had a full matching set of jewellery – predominantly featuring traditional pearls.

8. A modern brand helped with costumes

Luxury accessories brand Roger Vivier – originally established by French shoe designer Vivier in the 1930s, and worn by celebrities including Marion Cotillard and Brie Larson – was responsible for making young Charlotte’s casual slippers.

Known as banyans, the costuming team sent Vivier the fabric Charlotte would be wearing, and the brand sent back shoes that matched exactly.

9. There is a nod to Shonda Rhimes’ previous shows

Fans of producer Rhimes’ previous shows will appreciate the wedding dress cape, which pays homage to Olivia Pope’s famous capes on the series Scandal.

The cape was around 10ft in length from the shoulder, and was so heavy India Amarteifio had to wear a harness underneath to secure it.

10. You never see Charlotte in the Regency style

From the time she is a young woman to an older queen, you will not catch Charlotte dressed in the sleeker Regency silhouette.

Across both timelines, she only wears Georgian styles.