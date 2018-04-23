A long way from Love/Hate! Robert Sheehan makes colourful arrival to Tribeca Film Festival

The former Love/Hate star (30) has landed a new small screen role, this time on the National Geographic Channel's 10-part Genius: Picasso series, a dramatisation exploring the legendary artist's personal and professional life. Sheehan plays the role of Picasso's enigmatic artist friend Carlos Casagemas and certainly looked the part in a striped ruffled shirt, ankle grazing skinny jeans and wine coloured Converse shoes.

The Irish actor, from Co Laois, is famous for his daring personal style and he prefers experimenting with his look instead of sticking to a menswear uniform often adopted by other actors.

He was joined by co-star Maria Jose Bavio at last night's premiere at the star-studded film festival. His rise to fame in Ireland was through his starring role on the RTE gangland series which he featured in until 2013, but he has always had other projects in the UK and US on the backburner.