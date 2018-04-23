Style Celebrity News

Monday 23 April 2018

A long way from Love/Hate! Robert Sheehan makes colourful arrival to Tribeca Film Festival

Actor Robert Sheehan arriving to the National Geographic premiere screening of 'Genius: Picasso' during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Robert Sheehan attends the National Geographic "Genius: Picasso" Tribeca Film Festival after party at The Genius Studio, 100 Avenue of the Americas, in New York City on April 20, 2018
Robert Sheehan and Michelle Fairley in Fortitude. Pic: Sky Atlantic
Actors Robert Sheehan and Sofia Boutella attend the premiere of "The Road Within" during the 2014 Los Angeles Film Festival
Tom Vaughan- Lawlor, who plays Nidge ( left) , and Robert Sheehan, who plays Darren, in the Love/ Hate season finale
RobertSheehan and Laura Whitmore
Octagon films, which is embroiled in a court battle, produced RTÉ hit Love/Hate starring Ruth Negga and Robert Sheehan
Robert Sheehan and Maria Jose Bavio attend the National Geographic premiere screening of "Genius: Picasso" on April 20, 2018 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Robert Sheehan displayed his quirkly off-air wardrobe as he hit the red carpet in New York City during the Tribeca Film Festival.

The former Love/Hate star (30) has landed a new small screen role, this time on the National Geographic Channel's 10-part Genius: Picasso series, a dramatisation exploring the legendary artist's personal and professional life. Sheehan plays the role of Picasso's enigmatic artist friend Carlos Casagemas and certainly looked the part in a striped ruffled shirt, ankle grazing skinny jeans and wine coloured Converse shoes.

Robert Sheehan attends the National Geographic
The Irish actor, from Co Laois, is famous for his daring personal style and he prefers experimenting with his look instead of sticking to a menswear uniform often adopted by other actors.

He was joined by co-star Maria Jose Bavio at last night's premiere at the star-studded film festival. His rise to fame in Ireland was through his starring role on the RTE gangland series which he featured in until 2013, but he has always had other projects in the UK and US on the backburner.

Most notably, he'll be shown once again in Irish homes as he is currently filming Netflix's new superhero series The Umbrella Academy, set for release next year.

Sheehan plays Klaus, a charming drug addict, who is described as a "classic 'middle child' - a disarming pleaser who is seemingly everyone’s friend, but will rob you blind without thinking twice."

Actor Robert Sheehan attends the National Geographic premiere screening of
Netflx, which promised to produce even more original content over the next 12 months, seems to be playing off its success of small screen comic book adaptations from its Marvel roster like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.

Tom Vaughan- Lawlor, who plays Nidge ( left) , and Robert Sheehan, who plays Darren, in the Love/ Hate season finale
