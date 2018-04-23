A long way from Love/Hate! Robert Sheehan makes colourful arrival to Tribeca Film Festival
Robert Sheehan displayed his quirkly off-air wardrobe as he hit the red carpet in New York City during the Tribeca Film Festival.
The former Love/Hate star (30) has landed a new small screen role, this time on the National Geographic Channel's 10-part Genius: Picasso series, a dramatisation exploring the legendary artist's personal and professional life. Sheehan plays the role of Picasso's enigmatic artist friend Carlos Casagemas and certainly looked the part in a striped ruffled shirt, ankle grazing skinny jeans and wine coloured Converse shoes.
The Irish actor, from Co Laois, is famous for his daring personal style and he prefers experimenting with his look instead of sticking to a menswear uniform often adopted by other actors.
He was joined by co-star Maria Jose Bavio at last night's premiere at the star-studded film festival. His rise to fame in Ireland was through his starring role on the RTE gangland series which he featured in until 2013, but he has always had other projects in the UK and US on the backburner.
Most notably, he'll be shown once again in Irish homes as he is currently filming Netflix's new superhero series The Umbrella Academy, set for release next year.
Sheehan plays Klaus, a charming drug addict, who is described as a "classic 'middle child' - a disarming pleaser who is seemingly everyone’s friend, but will rob you blind without thinking twice."
Netflx, which promised to produce even more original content over the next 12 months, seems to be playing off its success of small screen comic book adaptations from its Marvel roster like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.
Online Editors
