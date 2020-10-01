'A long standing and much loved customer' - SuperValu apologise to Twink after banning her pet parrot from store

SuperValu Knocklyon has apologised for "any embarrassment" they may have caused to Panto legend Twink after banning her pet parrot from their store.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: “SuperValu Knocklyon would like to apologise for any confusion regarding a cherished customer at our store, Adele King.

"We wish to make clear that Ms King continues to be welcome at our store and that yesterday’s news coverage in relation to her pet cockatiel came about due to the store manager responding to a query to clarify our policy in relation to letting animals in-store.

"The intention was not to cause any embarrassment to Ms King, who is a long standing and much loved customer by the Knocklyon staff, we apologise for any offence caused.”

SuperValu Knocklyon manager Owen Doyle previously told the Irish Sun that unfortunately, Twink’s cockatoo Timerberlake, affectionately known as Timby, isn’t welcome in his Dublin store.

The panto icon had been previously spotted by locals casually shopping with the bird on her shoulder.

Expand Close Panto icon Twink has been spotted recently shopping with her pet parrot but 'Timby' has now been banned from joining her on her weekly shop. (Stock image) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Panto icon Twink has been spotted recently shopping with her pet parrot but 'Timby' has now been banned from joining her on her weekly shop. (Stock image)

He stressed that there is no bad blood between him and Twink, aka Adele King, but the store has a no-animal policy in place.

"Aside from guide dogs, there are no animals allowed in this store and we are definitely not making an exception for Twink,” he told the publication.

Read More

"At the end of the day, this is a fresh food and fruit market. It’s not a place we encourage anybody to bring pets into - that includes parrots, as well as cats.

"There are no animals of any descriptions allowed in aside from guide dogs."

The Supervalu manager said that when restrictions ease that hopefully himself, Twink and the parrot will “go for a drink together and have a laugh about this”.

Earlier this month the panto star shocked fellow SuperValu shoppers as she strutted around the store wearing a ‘high-end visor’ with Timby perched on her shoulder.

Twink’s good friend and former co-star Joe Rooney condemned the move to ban Twink’s parrot from supermarkets, saying: "Twink is a ­national treasure in Ireland, and if she wants to bring her parrot into a shop, she should be allowed.

"I can’t think of any woman who has done more for this country than Twink. She’s the Queen of Ireland and should be treated like royalty," he told the Irish Sun.

Online Editors