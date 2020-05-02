A-listers join former presidents to call for unity against pandemic threat

This combination photo shows, top row from left, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, former president George W. Bush, actress Julia Roberts and musician Yo-Yo Ma, bottom row from left, guru Deepak Chopra, rapper Common, musician Questlove, and actress Jennifer Garner, who are among the participants in the 24-hour livestream event, The Call to Unite (AP)

Actors and musicians joined two former US presidents to try and lift morale and call for unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The messages were both universal and personal as the Call To Unite livestream, a 24-hour event, stretched into its second day.

Former US president Bill Clinton and Oprah Winfrey were among those who participated on Friday night, and Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Questlove, Yo-Yo Ma, were also participating in the event, being livestreamed at unite.us and on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn and SiriusXM Stars.

Director Lee Daniels, in an emotional message, talked about his past drug use during the Aids epidemic in the 1980s.

He talked about the pain of losing friends to the disease, which he said decimated the African-American gay community.

And he urged people not to resort to drug use during the current pandemic.

“You’re not alone,” he said.

“Stay in the moment. Don’t use. Be safe.”

Eva Longoria cited the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi as she urged people to “be the change you want to see in the world”.

“We’re in a moment where we have a chance to reset and start anew,” she said.

She praised nurses and doctors especially for risking their lives to save others, and therapists donating services to tend to people’s mental health.

LeAnn Rimes sang There Will Be A Better Day.

On Friday evening, Winfrey said she keeps updated with coronavirus news, but has often focused her attention more on positive “acts of valour”.

The event, organised by Tim Shriver, was launched to help inspire people to endure and overcome the challenges of the pandemic.

Former president George W. Bush said: “Even at an appropriate social distance, we can find ways to be present in the lives of others to ease their anxiety and share their burdens.”

Mr Clinton delivered the message that “we can get through this together”.

Sean Combs said the pandemic was giving humanity a chance to unite.

“We don’t have to wait until the pandemic is over,” he said.

“This can come true right now.”

He urged people to “give someone an extra mask, check on an elderly neighbour”.

The event kicked off with a performance by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre.

Instead of performing collectively, each member clapped and danced individually in various places from inside their apartment, rooftop or park to the tune of Ailey’s Rocka My Soul In The Bosom Of Abraham.

