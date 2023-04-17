‘A heartbreaking listen’ – Fans react to Christy Dignam’s interview as he receives palliative care at home

There has been a huge outpouring of support for Aslan frontman Christy Dignam following his interview with Ryan Tubridy this morning.

The 62-year-old singer was interviewed by Tubridy as he receives palliative care at his home on Dublin’s northside.

The rocker is being treated for amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder associated with certain cancers, which causes an abnormal protein to build up in the body, triggering organ failure.

Christy reflected on his life, the importance of family and friends and how he would love to live another 10 years.

When asked how he’s feeling as he comes to the end of his life, Christy admitted: “I’m happy, and I get very sad, and I get very scared.”

Last year, Dignam, who had been admitted to Beaumont Hospital, spent six months in the care of the haematology and cardiac care team.

“One thing great about the cancer is, it’s great for prioritising you. You just focus in on what’s important,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1.

“You appreciate things more, you appreciate life.

“You meet all these people through your life who you think of friends and there’s a lot of bulls**t out there. Family is what it’s really about, but a true friend is like gold dust.

“I’ve had a very full life and I’ve still a little bit more to do.

“And until my heart stops – I'm going to keep trying to do that. Try and just get the best out of it, wring out every little drop of life that I have.”

A number of Dignam’s friends and fans took to social media to commend the singer for his honesty.

RTÉ sport broadcaster Des Cahill said the interview was “powerful”.

“Lump in the throat listening to Christy Dignam with Tubs,” he said.

Broadcaster Maia Dunphy said the conversation was “something special”.

“That we will all die is the one thing we can be certain we have in common, but still so difficult to discuss. Life is precious. Had to wait to leave home as I was crying so much,” she said.

Fr Paddy Byrne said: “Sincere prayers for this wonderful iconic legend Christy Dignam. An amazing interview on @RTERadio1 filled with courage and wisdom.”

One fan said Christy will always be “one of the greatest voices to come out of Ireland”.

“Emotional, raw and honest interview on the @RyanTubridyShow this morning with Christy Dignam. ‘Like Lazarus’ in his front room he shared his refreshing views on death, nothing sugarcoated. Thank you Christy,” they wrote.

Another fan said: “Incredible interview with Christy Dignam on @RyanTubridyShow just now. A sad moment as it could be the last interview for Christy a mercurial talent, who will leave us far too soon. Kudos to Ryan for a powerful and empathetic interview.”

While another wrote: “Christy Dignam, a genuinely lovely man. Hope it gives him some comfort to say what he wanted to on Ryan Tubridy. A heartbreaking listen.”