‘A bit of light in the distance’ – Kimberley Walsh is pregnant with her third child

Former Girls Aloud Star Kimberley Walsh has revealed she is pregnant with her third child.

The singer and her husband Justin Scott - who already have sons Bobby, six, and Cole, four, together - are thrilled to have a "bit of light in the distance" and are looking forward to welcoming their third child into the world next year.

Kimberley said: "For the family, it’s been a bit of light in the distance and something to look towards and get excited about, and plan for."

And the couple's sons are incredibly excited about having a younger sibling.

Kimberley told the new issue of OK! magazine: "I’m really excited and this time I’m seeing it more through the boys’ eyes. With the first one it’s all new and just you and your partner. The next one was a bit of a whirlwind because Bobby was still a baby when I got pregnant with Cole. So this time, it feels really exciting seeing how excited the boys are about it. It’s so cute.

"Bobby has never really been that bothered and always been like, 'I love my family as it is and I don’t want anyone else.'

"But as soon as he found out he got so into it. He asks me 100 times a day, “Are you OK? And is the baby OK?” We’ve got a long way to go yet!"

The 39-year-old star - who is around 15 weeks pregnant - has always planned to have three children.

She said: "I’ve never made any qualms about the fact I wanted more children. I’m from a big family and I like the idea of having a bigger family. I waited longer than I thought I would.

"It’s quite hard having two close together and then I was busy with work, doing West End shows and things that don’t lend towards having a baby. It was planned and it felt like the perfect time, and I feel like the boys are at a lovely age to get more out of it...

"I’ve had a few busy years of working and being a mum. I’m of a certain age where it’s a bit now or never. There was no way in my head that I felt like I was done. It’s a bit more of a gang when it’s three!"

But the 'Biology' hitmaker doesn't think a fourth child will be on the cards.

Asked if this will be her last, she said: "I think so. As women, we always find it hard to be so final about that, because there’s always going to be urges that come from hormones. I will always think I’ll want another but in my head it feels right for it to be the last one."

