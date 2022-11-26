50 Cent reveals he has spent $23m in legal fees in various actions, ahead of penis enlargement dispute

Rapper 50 Cent recently admitted he has spent $23 million in legal fees, a number that is set to rise as he readies for his day in court over a penis enlargement dispute.

The music legend (43) is bringing a case against a plastic surgeon who allegedly used his photo in ads for penis enhancement surgery.

His team argues that Angela Kogan and her company Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa used a snap the rapper took with Angela to advertise their services.

They are services 50 Cent vehemently denies having – or needing.

Instead, the P.I.M.P. star said he posed for a pic with the plastic surgeon thinking she was a fan, not knowing it was going to be used to promote penis enlargement surgery.

The star took to Instagram this week to share that the trial date has been set for next July, saying in a post:

“Yeah my d*** is a BIG DEAL. Set for trial in July no enhancement necessary, these fools put them selves out of business. SMH.”

In a new podcast interview with Brian Roberts, the star revealed he has spent over $23 million on legal fees since he got his start in 2003.

The number is set to rise for his latest penis enlargement dispute.

Video of the Day

"The only thing someone in America can do is sue someone,” he said.

The rapper’s ex-girlfriend has since appeared on the Cocktails with Queens podcast and addressed the surgery rumours.

"Angela, you lying,” said Vivica A. Fox (58), who dated the star in 2003.

"That’s all I’m going to say. If that’s one thing I know that’s true, he didn’t have to get no enhancement. He’s good!”

50 Cent has argued that he is seeking unspecified damages as the post by Kogan has subjected him to “ridicule” and impacted his personal and professional reputation.