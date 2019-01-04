Style Celebrity News

'2019 is off to the best start' - Conor McGregor and 'SuperMam' Dee Devlin announce birth of second child

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor with their son Conor McGregor Jr. Picture: Instagram
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have announced the birth of their second child.

The MMA superstar (30) shared the happy news with a post on social media this evening, praising "SuperMam" Dee.

The picture shows McGregor carrying the newborn out of the hospital, alongside the couple's older child Conor Jr, who was born in May 2017.

The Crumlin native said: "Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam ❤️

"2019 is off to the best start!

"Thank you for the well wishes everybody!"

Proud dad Conor McGregor shared this photo of him with his newborn child and Conor Jr leaving the hospital Photo: Conor McGregor/Instagram

It is understood that the child was born in a Dublin hospital, their gender and name have not yet been revealed.

This comes just days after The Notorious shared a photo of him ringing in the new year with his long-term partner Dee and Conor Jr.

Heavily-pregnant Dee looked glowing as she beamed for the camera.

Clearly excited to welcome their new addition, McGregor captioned the image: "2019 we get the best gift of all."

