'2019 has been so amazing to me so far' - Westlife star Markus Feehily engaged to boyfriend

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news with his 127,000 followers, he wrote, "2019 has been so amazing to me so far and it’s only getting started! I wanted to be the first to say it... #engaged".

The caption accompanied two photos, one of two glasses of wine, a ring box, and a hand wearing a ring, and the second of Markus and his boyfriend walking on a beach in the Maldives.

The post also includes a video of their stunning lodgings and another hand wearing a ring.

Markus (38), who has managed to keep the identity of his fiancé secret, was previously engaged to British fashion photographer Kevin McDaid, but they split in 2011.

Career-wise he is currently gearing up for Westlife's comeback world tour.

PIC Markus Feehily/Instagram

Along with Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, and Kian Egan he recently released a new track, written by Ed Sheeran, with another in the offing. They have also recorded a new album and will play two dates at Croke Park this summer.

Online Editors