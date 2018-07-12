Style Celebrity News

Thursday 12 July 2018

20 of the best pictures from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Ireland

The Duke of Sussex has his beard stroked by a small child in Croke Park on the second day of his visit to Dublin, Ireland. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet three year old Walter Kieran as they watch traditional Gaelic sports being played at Croke Park on the second day of their visit to Dublin, Ireland. Chris Jackson/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit to Epic at the CHQ building. Meghan Markle is presented with flowers by Maria Dempsey (7) from Co. Laois. wearing a dress by Paul Costelloe. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an event-filled two days on their visit to the Emerald Isle.

They tasted Guinness, watched All-Star hurler Joe Canning strike a sideline over the bar and met with President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet Walter Kierans, aged 3 at Croke Park (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch on as Galway hurler Joe Canning atkes a sideline cut Photo: Mark Condren
Picture shows Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, being given a tour of the Gardens at Áras an Uachtaráin by President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, arrive at Dublin Airport Picture: Gerry Mooney
The Duke and Duchess at Trinity College (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured in Trinity college after their visit to the book of Kells. Picture; Gerry Mooney
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit to Epic at the CHQ building. Meghan Markle is presented with flowers by Maria Dempsey (7) from Co. Laois. wearing a dress by Paul Costelloe. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Harry and Meghan during their tour of the EPIC Museum, CHQ Building, with Mr. Neville Isdell, Founder and Chairman of the EPIC Museum. Julien Behal Photography
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit to Aras an Uachtarain. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for their visit with President and Sabina Higgins. Picture: Gerry Mooney
The Duchess of Sussex attends a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence at Glencairn House, during a visit to Dublin, Ireland with her husband the Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoying a walkabout at Trinity College meeting some young spectators along the way. Pic Steve Humphreys 11th July 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak to players as they watch traditional Gaelic sports being played at Croke Park on the second day of their visit to Dublin, Ireland. Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Croke Park today Pic: Mark Condren
DUBLIN, IRELAND - JULY 11: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park, home of Ireland's largest sporting organisation, the Gaelic Athletic Association during their visit to Ireland on July 11, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Picture shows the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, at Áras an Uachtaráin by President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the British Ambassador’s Residence
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoying a walkabout at Trinity College. Pic Steve Humphreys 11th July 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pictured in Trinity College after their visit to the book of Kells. Picture: Gerry Mooney

The royal visit generated much excitement, and here are some of the best pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their Irish trip.

