The influencer girlfriend of podcast and radio star Johnny B – one half of The 2 Johnnies – has revealed they met on social media.

It comes months after Johnny B went public about his chaotic experience with a catfish known as ‘Cora’ who lured him and dozens of other men, including GAA stars, with fake Instagram profiles.

The hit podcast went viral and Johnny has since went on to find love with Clare influencer Shauna Lindsay.

Shauna and Johnny B went public recently after Johnny shared a photo of them together.

The couple have just returned from a holiday to Australia and despite stay tight-lipped on the romance previously, today Shauna revealed how they met during a Q&A on her Instagram stories.

Responding to a question asking how they met, Shauna replied that they “met as every modern love story would begin, the DMs.”

Johnny B had previously kept his relationship with the model under wraps.

Last year, Johnny B told of his chaotic experience with “the GAA Catfish” – a woman who fooled him, multiple GAA stars and around 30 other men into thinking they were romantically involved with fake Instagram profiles.

Known as “Cora,” though her real name has never been revealed, she maintained an intricate network of social media accounts to lure many people into a ‘relationship.’

Her catfishing can be dated back to almost a decade ago, the podcasting duo found after Johnny B himself had been misled by the woman.

Rumours of his romance with Shauna began to spark last summer after they were spotted holidaying together.

When asked about his love life by RSVP Live, Johnny was described as having “a glint in his eye and a smile on his face but kept tight-lipped on the news."

The star said: “No comment.”

However, the pair had already jet off to Rome together, with an insider telling Goss.ie that Johnny was keeping his cards close to his chest after his catfishing drama.

"After getting catfished, Johnny B was obviously much more cautious about girls trying to contact him on social media, he didn’t seem interested in dating anyone,” the source said.

“Then he got close to Shauna and has been taking things slow but things are going really well between them.”

Months later, the pair are still going strong after Johnny shared a sweet snap of him and Shauna on New Year’s Eve.

“2022 what a year. Thanks for having the craic with us. The best year of my life, it’s the cracks that let the light in. Podcast, radio, TV, friends and family,” he captioned the post.

27-year-old Lindsay previously dated rugby star Conor Murray for a brief period in 2016. Conor has been in a relationship with model Joanna Cooper for five years and they got engaged last year.