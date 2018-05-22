Why it's important where everyone is positioned in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding portraits

After a star-studded wedding ceremony on Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official wedding portraits are a perfect representation of their modern marriage, incorporating royal tradition with just the right amount of rule breaking.

In the new set of images, taken by Alexi Lubomirski,, which were released yesterday, the newlyweds are posing alongside their bridal party and with their families in two separate shots. Eagle eyed fans were quick to note that Meghan's mother Doria Ragland received pride of place and was right by her daughter's side in the images, it's a subtle reminder that Ms Ragland was the only blood relative of the bride's to attend the wedding. Days before, her father Thomas Markle Sr pulled out of his appearance, saying he is recovering from a heart attack. This required some clever manoeuvring in order to maximise the impact of the photo, according to royal expert and author Duncan Larcombe.

This official wedding photograph released by Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shows them in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Brian Mulroney, Miss Remi Litt, Miss Rylan Litt, Master Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Miss Ivy Mulroney, Master John Mulroney. Front row: Miss Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Miss Florence van Cutsem. Photo: Alexi Lubomirski/PA Wire

"These portraits cement Harry and Meghan’s place at the heart of the royal family," he told BAZAAR.com. "Meghan’s mum is seen standing next to her daughter and beaming with pride after a wedding that ripped up the rule book."

When there is more balance between both sides of the family, traditionally the bride and groom's family will stand on both sides, as they did with Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2011. It's expected that the bride and groom stand directly next to their parents and in this case, Prince William filled the balance where Mr Markle would have been. The decision to have Kate Middleton seated is unclear, but it was likely a practical decision as she was wrangling Prince George (four) and Princess Charlotte (three) not only during the wedding festivities, but also during the portrait session.

This official wedding photograph released by the Harry and Meghan shows the couple pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. Alexi Lubomirski/Handout via Reuters

Online Editors