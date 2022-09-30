| 18.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why don’t we care about the awfulness of adultery any more?

Britain's new prime minister has previously cheated on her husband – but little is made of it because the same can be said for the likes of King Charles

New British prime minister Liz Truss; and King Charles III Expand
Charles and Camilla's relationship was a source of irritation to Queen Elizabeth Expand
John Major's affair with Edwina Currie was lapped up by British tabloids. Expand
Allegations of adultery follow Adam Levine at a time when his wife is pregnant Expand
Liz Truss, the new British Prime Minister, previously had an 18-month affair with then Tory MP Mark Field. Photo: Reuters/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo Expand

Close

New British prime minister Liz Truss; and King Charles III

New British prime minister Liz Truss; and King Charles III

Charles and Camilla's relationship was a source of irritation to Queen Elizabeth

Charles and Camilla's relationship was a source of irritation to Queen Elizabeth

John Major's affair with Edwina Currie was lapped up by British tabloids.

John Major's affair with Edwina Currie was lapped up by British tabloids.

Allegations of adultery follow Adam Levine at a time when his wife is pregnant

Allegations of adultery follow Adam Levine at a time when his wife is pregnant

Liz Truss, the new British Prime Minister, previously had an 18-month affair with then Tory MP Mark Field. Photo: Reuters/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

Liz Truss, the new British Prime Minister, previously had an 18-month affair with then Tory MP Mark Field. Photo: Reuters/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo

/

New British prime minister Liz Truss; and King Charles III

Oliver Keens

When a series of women started accusing married Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine of cheating last week, the internet didn’t exactly overthink the situation.

It didn’t spark a wave of earnest discussions about morality on social media, nor did people express the feeling that he (or his wife) had a reasonable expectation of privacy at this difficult time.

Most Watched

Privacy