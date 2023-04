‘When Varadkar said the grass is always greener, I nearly puked’ — RTÉ’s Stephen Byrne on the housing crisis and homophobic attacks

The presenter on how the Government is out of touch with why young people are leaving Ireland, his move to Sydney, struggles with anxiety, homophobic attacks in Dublin and why the Oscars are ‘just like a Debs’

Presenter Stephen Byrne has emigrated to Australia

Kirsty Blake Knox Mon 3 Apr 2023 at 12:45