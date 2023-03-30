What Paul O’Grady’s legacy as Lily Savage means to drag queens like me

Lily was a strong-willed activist, who stood up for our community during the most difficult times

Lily Savage – aka Paul O’Grady – has left a legacy and a deep imprint on both the drag scene in the UK and mainstream culture. My drag began on the cabaret circuit in London, given opportunities and advice from older generations of queens. These queens worked with legends and would often tell stories of Adrella, Regina Fong and, of course, Lily Savage.