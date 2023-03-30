| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What Paul O’Grady’s legacy as Lily Savage means to drag queens like me

Tia Kofi

Lily was a strong-willed activist, who stood up for our community during the most difficult times

Paul O&rsquo;Grady, as Lily Savage (PA) Expand

Close

Paul O&rsquo;Grady, as Lily Savage (PA)

Paul O’Grady, as Lily Savage (PA)

Paul O’Grady, as Lily Savage (PA)

Lily Savage – aka Paul O’Grady – has left a legacy and a deep imprint on both the drag scene in the UK and mainstream culture. My drag began on the cabaret circuit in London, given opportunities and advice from older generations of queens. These queens worked with legends and would often tell stories of Adrella, Regina Fong and, of course, Lily Savage.

Fellow drag performer, Myra DuBois, posted a story about Lily on Instagram this morning. On the night of a police raid of the Royal Vauxhall Tavern in south London, a scene that was common in the 1980s during the height of the Aids epidemic, Lily was arrested and taken to the police station. When asked for her name by officers, she replied “Lily Savage”.

Most Watched

Privacy