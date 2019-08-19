'We getting married' - Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas engaged to estate agent boyfriend

The 30-year-old actress and model - who dated Britain's Prince Harry for two years from 2012 to 2014 - is set to tie the knot with Harry Wentworth-Stanley, who she first dated at university. She dated Harry before her relationship with the royal and soon rekindled the romance after her high profile split.

Harry shared a picture of them together on his Instagram, with Cressida's unusual engagement ring clearly on display, and wrote: "We getting married (sic)."

He geotagged the location as Nantucket, Massachusetts, and the picture shows the casually dressed pair in a field, with a beautiful blue sky in the background.

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas dated from 2012 to 2014

Speaking previously about their relationship, Cressida revealed they had dated when they were younger, before rekindling their relationship after she split up with Prince Harry.

She said: "We went out for four years at university and now we are back together. It's going very well. I don't want kids yet but definitely one day, yes."

Cressida reportedly struggled with the pressures of dating a royal during her romance with Prince Harry but the pair have remained on good terms and she attended his wedding to Duchess Meghan in Windsor in 2018.

However, she has admitted that she believes her former relationship with the royal, has hampered her acting ambitions.

When asked about her relationship with Prince Harry, she previously said: "I have to be really careful what I say because ... well, you know ... I don't want to be ... I think I've said this before anyway, but people like putting people into boxes and into stereotypes, especially in this country and no I don't think that helps.

"I think you want to be a blank canvas as an actress but I'd rather not say anything, actually, if you don't mind because it is kind of in my past and I am so focused on the acting."

Cressida Bonas arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle (Photo by Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Online Editors