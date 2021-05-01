Vogue Williams: ‘I don’t think you can be loaded if you don’t work... I’ll probably work until the day I die because I enjoy it’

Vogue Williams, she cheerily says about herself, has “no chill”. She mentions it on her podcasts and she says it again today, as if her pace and boundless energy didn’t give it away.

“There’s always a few things going on in my head at one time,” she says. “I find I very rarely sit and watch something on TV without doing something else. I did watch My Octopus Teacher recently, which I loved, and I didn’t look at my phone at all. But usually I’m reading my emails with Married at First Sight on in the background.”

Such is the life of a celebrity, wife, mother, fitness enthusiast, brand ambassador and reality show star.

The 35-year-old has built something of a personal empire since she first came to our attention on RTÉ show Fade Street, created in the first burst of structured reality shows along with the likes of The Hills and The Only Way Is Essex. After that wrapped up, in 2011, her DJing career and relationship with Brian McFadden elevated her profile to the extent that she became a celebrity mag/reality show favourite in the UK in her own right. That grew exponentially when she proved what she was made of by winning the celebrity competition Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, and it grew even more when she wed Spencer Matthews, he of Made in Chelsea fame and brother-in-law to Pippa Middleton.

Expand Close Vogue Williams wears the Lucy x Vogue collection; lucynagle.com. Photo: Ruth Rose / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vogue Williams wears the Lucy x Vogue collection; lucynagle.com. Photo: Ruth Rose

These days, they, their two children, three-year-old Theodore and nine-month-old Gigi, and their dog are settled in Battersea, a largely affluent area near the River Thames in central London.

In more travel-friendly times, their second residence is the five-star resort of Eden Rock in the Caribbean paradise of St Barts. They now have a third abode too: last year, the couple bought a €1m home in Howth, which they renovated, and her sister Amber is currently house sitting until the family can travel back again. A running joke in her and Spencer’s podcast, helpfully called Spencer & Vogue, is his gentle disdain for moving to Ireland.

“He does love it when he gets there,” Williams says. “He loves the golf courses there, and all my family. His office is in London so I doubt he’ll spend as much time [there] as me, but he’ll definitely come back and forth. We’re planning to use it when we have time off, or if I’m working in Ireland. And the kids will always come with me. Hopefully we’ll get to spend around three months there if we’re lucky.”

Seeing their newly renovated house isn’t the only reason they’re keen to travel back as soon as restrictions lift; she’s yet to introduce Gigi, who was born in lockdown, to the extended Williams family. That aspect of the pandemic “is a bit annoying, but in the grand scheme of things we’re pretty lucky. We’re safe, we’re healthy, we’re happy. We just hope to be back in Ireland this summer so everyone can meet her finally.”

Speaking to Vogue gives a fascinating insight into her changed life since the last time I talked to her, on the banks of the Grand Canal in Dublin back in 2013, at a photocall for the launch of an immigration survey, of all things. But it’s not quite the rich conversational exploration I’d come to expect from her public appearances. It could be because she’s distracted (she’s driving at the same time, and I’m on speakerphone).

In any case, it’s easy to sense the areas that she doesn’t want to discuss. I ask if being a mother has changed her relationship with the UK paparazzi (especially as Williams and Matthews are regulars in the Daily Mail in the UK), but she replies that they don’t really bother her and “it hasn’t really changed too much at all”. I ask if she had any challenges acquainting herself with Matthews’ world (his family being land-owning aristocrats) but this is batted away: “I don’t know what world you think Spencer lives in. He’s not any different to us, so I wasn’t going into anything new.”

Expand Close Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

To ascertain Vogue at her most natural, you’d point to her new podcast with BFF comedian and actor Joanne McNally. Launched in March, My Therapist Ghosted Me is essentially an excuse to earwig on two funny women talking candidly about anything and everything — like who should pay for what when dating, what’s in high-profile goody bags, and the first time having sex with a new partner (Vogue: “Always be drunk, though.” Joanne: “It’s like, yeah, go on, lob it in.”).

“It is personal but it’s our own choice of what we want to bring up,” Vogue explains. “The podcast is fun, it’s funny to listen to, it’s positive. You’re not going to hear any negative crap; it’s not going to put a dampener on anyone because that’s not what we’re about. It’s just entertaining and weird stuff that happens to us, which probably happens to every other person out there.”

The pair met at a party in Dublin when they were in their late teens and ran in the same circles. But they only became fast friends in the last few years, when McNally moved to London.

“She’s one of those people who can put you in a good mood if you’ve had a shit day. You just ring Joanne or go for a walk in a park and it turns into a great day,” says Williams. “She’s great fun and really intelligent. And her comedy is brilliant. I can’t wait until comedy’s back and we can go to her gigs.”

At the start of the pandemic, the Williams-Matthews family felt the same as everyone: concerned at the unknown, and uneasy at reports of the panic buying. Thankfully, a pause in normal life came at a good time for Vogue, as she was pregnant with Gigi “and I wasn’t feeling great, so it forced me to slow down”, she says. “It was probably needed at the time.”

Another silver lining of the lockdown was that once Gigi was born in July 2020, she got to spend more time with her growing family. This includes Spencer; I’m impressed that their podcast meant they were not only bubbled together, but worked together too.

“I’m one of those weird people, and Spenny’s the same, that don’t like to spend much time on our own. I love being around people. I’ve got the kids and I’m always off doing things at work, so I’m always around people. Maybe once every so often, I’ll go into the bedroom on my own and watch a TV programme if I feel like being on my own, but it’s a rarity.”

It’s also the case that the kids demand their continual attention. Looking after the two children, she says, is “full on”.

“It’s only now that I realise my mum did so much for me. I never realised it until we had the kids. It’s the best thing that ever happened to me, but it’s non-stop as soon as they open their eyes until they go to bed,” Williams says. “Gigi woke me up at half-four this morning, but that’s acceptable. I’ve allowed it. I wouldn’t change any of it for the world, and I’ll take the sleepless nights.”

What’s warming about her and Matthews’ podcasts, and indeed their former Channel 4 series, Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too, is that they’re good about sharing parenting responsibilities — and when it leans a little too heavily on Williams, she’s far from shy about pointing it out to Matthews. It helps, perhaps, that they’ve both left their single, party lifestyle behind them. Williams takes it easy with drinking and Matthews has stopped altogether.

“For him, knocking alcohol on the head was a personal choice. Once he did it and he gave up for a little while, he realised how much more productive he was without it. It’s worked out really well: he’s super-busy and his business is flying at the moment,” she says, referring to his low- and no-alcohol brand, CleanCo. “If he was drinking and trying to do that, I don’t think it would have been as successful.

“Even being a parent, you don’t want to be hungover and have kids around. I might drink maybe once a month and then I feel like it just kills you the next day. You’re not on top form for them. So I keep that to a minimum because I do die of hangovers. Mine last about two or three days and I just feel rubbish. So it’s a rarity in our house.”

Expand Close Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams. Photograph: Anthony Woods / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams. Photograph: Anthony Woods

Her public persona appears not to be impacted by motherhood — there’s a healthy dose of good-humoured ragging in her podcasts, and even now she mentions that “as much as I love hanging out with the kids, I do love when seven o’clock comes around and bedtime, because then I get to relax on the couch and not have to do anything for anyone”. How much does she feel she’s changed?

“I’m probably more of a worrier now,” she says. “I just want everything to run smoothly and have them happy and make sure they’re healthy. You’ve got two more little people to look after and to think of, way before you even consider yourself. You can’t help but worry a little bit more when you have kids.”

It’s not only the day-to-day aspects that occupy her mind, but larger aspects like climate change too, “although that was the case before kids. Even sitting here in March, it’s absolutely roasting in London. It’s crazy that the weather’s like that.”

The Matthews-Williams household, she says, is big on reducing plastic waste. “It’s crazy, the amount of waste that comes through your door in packaging when you order off the internet. Even at the supermarket, you’re buying bananas and they’re in a bag. Why are bananas in a bag when it’s already got a casing? It drives me mad, all that stuff.

“With clothes, I do have a lot of clothes and I get sent a lot of clothes. I always send ones that I’ve stopped wearing to a site where they get resold to other people, and all that money goes to charity.

“Also, I have one of those Quooker taps, so we never have to have plastic bottles of water again. It filters water, fizzy water and hot water. It brings me joy every day.”

As if keeping two podcasts up and running wasn’t enough to keep her busy, a third is soon to launch, she says. That’s on top of her Heart Radio show and commercial relationships: her active projects include being an “advocate” for Fairy Non Bio Platinum Pods and launching a tracksuit range with Irish designer Lucy Nagle.

“We were toying with a different idea first and then we decided to do tracksuits because I wear tracksuits all the time, and everyone’s loving loungewear in lockdown,” she says.

Given that the couple are already loaded, what’s her motivation to take on this volume of work? “I don’t think you can be loaded if you don’t work,” she says. “My motivation is I absolutely love my job. I wouldn’t want to do something that I didn’t love and didn’t bring me a sense of achievement. It’s something I’ve worked really hard for and, in this industry, it’s hard to get where you want to be. I’ve worked since I was 16 and I’ll probably work until the day that I die because I enjoy it.”

It helps that she carves out time in her working day to spend with her kids, and also much of her work — like posting videos to Instagram, where she has 842,000 followers — is based at home. “Now it’s even more so because you can take Zoom calls and do meetings at home. It’s nice not to have to travel across London for a meeting, which often takes up the whole day. I’m hoping that that stays the same after lockdown. It feels like a better way of life because you get to fit far more into your day.”

All in all, she’s looking forward to seeing how life after lockdown looks, which might be on the cards sooner rather than later in the UK if the vaccine rollout continues as it’s started. “I can’t wait to get my vaccine,” she says. “When it’s my turn, I’m off. It looks like I’ll be getting mine before my parents; the UK have done a good job of that, to be fair. And hopefully once people take it up, it will help life move back more quickly.”

Once restrictions lift, that visit to their Howth home is the first thing to tick off the list and, work wise, there’s a couple more TV projects in the pipeline. They’re still to be confirmed, but they suggest what we suspected all along: the rise and rise of Vogue Williams continues.

Episodes of My Therapist Ghosted Me are available to download now wherever you get your podcasts